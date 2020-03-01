University of Arkansas WordPress

WordPress websites are available for the following purposes. All sites and domains must be approved by University Relations and will be reviewed for content and accessibility.
- blogs and e-publications
- marketing specific micro-sites
- special projects
- events and conferences
- labs and research centers
- art and music studios
- outreach programs
- affinity groups
Frequently Asked Questions
What types of sites are not eligible for WordPress?
It is not appropriate to use WordPress for academic information that represents the University of Arkansas in an official context. For example, WordPress should not be used to submit classroom assignments or to display graduation requirements for a department. If you are unsure whether your site is appropriate for WordPress, please contact us for more information.
Can I create a password-protected site?
WordPress is only for public websites, and we do not have the ability to create password protected sites. We recommend using Sharepoint, Teams and Outlook Groups to create communication tools for specific sets of users.
Can I use any theme I want?
We provide and support the CampusPress Flex theme for WordPress sites. This theme is designed to be easy to use and meets accesibility standards. Older sites on our network use the Divi theme, and we also support that theme. We cannot support other WordPress themes.
Can I create a custom child theme?
We do not allow custom child themes on our network because of the difficulty of providing support and continuity for these.
What plugins are available?
Our plugins are reviewed for quality and security by our hosting service. Because our plugins must meet strict standards, our list is limited. You can send requests for new plugins for review, and we will work with you to meet your need using the tools we have available.
Can I add custom CSS?
Most styling edits can be done with the theme customizer, but you can add custom CSS there as well.
Who supports these sites?
IT Service provides WordPress access, templates and technical support. We work with University Relations to establish branding guidelines and site reviews. If you have any questions, email wpress@uark.edu.
I have an existing site hosted somewhere else. Can I move it here?
If you would like to move an existing site into our system, start by filling out the site request form. Keep in mind that sites on our system must use our themes, and sites that have been built with custom themes or with page builders may need to be redesigned. The site owner will be responsible for this.